June 25, 2023
Boxing Results

Mori beats Watanabe, wins vacant OPBF 130lb belt

Mori03 0

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Former WBO AP feather champ Musashi Mori (14-1-1, 7 KOs), 129.75, participated in a grudge fight with Takuya Watanabe (39-12-2, 21 KOs), 130, defeated him this time by a unanimous decision (all 117-110) over twelve and seized the vacant OPBF 130-pound belt on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan. Having drawn with him by all 114-114 tallies last March, Mori, 23, a southpaw prospect and Kazuto Ioka’s stablemate, positively mixed it up from the outset, kept his lead on points with his aggressiveness despite Watanabe’s occasional retaliation and confirmed his victory with a significant knockdown in the final session. A southpaw left caught the 34-year-old veteran and sent him reeling to the canvas down the stretch.

Promoter: Shisei Promotions.

_

Ex-WBC 112lb champ Higa finishes WBA#3 Sirichai
Vargas Jr. remains unbeaten

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>