Unbeaten super welterweight Fernando “El Feroz” Vargas Jr. (11-0, 11 KOs), son of former world champion Fernando Vargas, was victorious when Andre “Thunder” Byrd (10-14-2, 1 KO) wasn’t allowed to continue after round three on Saturday night at the famed Cow Palace in the San Francisco suburb of Daly City.

Super featherweight Leonardo Alcala (22-5, 15 KOs) scored an eight round unanimous decision over local favorite Andy “El Tiburon” Vences (23-5-2, 12 KOs). In round five, Vences was deducted a point for a shot to the back of the head. Alcala took five minutes to recover. Scores were 78-73, 78-73, 76-75.

Welterweight Evan “Yung Holy” Holyfield (11-1, 7 KOs), son of former world champion Evander Holyfield, edged Juan Meza Moreno (4-3, 3 KOs) over six rounds. Holyfield dropped Moreno in round five and that made the difference in a 57-56, 57-56, 57-56 unanimous decision.