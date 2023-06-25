WBO #4, IBF #4, WBA #6 super middleweight Edgar “The Chosen One” Berlanga (21-0, 16 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over Jason “El Animal” Quigley (20-3, 14 KOs) on Saturday night at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Berlanga pressed the action and dropped Quigley in rounds three and five and twice in twelve. Quigley had his moments also, but Berlanga closed the show with a huge final round. Scores were 116-108, 116-108, 118-106. Berlanga, who opened his career with 16 straight first round KOs, went the distance for the fifth straight time.



In a war, heavyweight Joe Cusumano (22-4, 20 KOs) upset Adam “Babyface” Kownacki (20-4, 15 KOs) by eighth round TKO. Cusumano dropped Kownacki with a big right hand in round one. Cusumano swarmed over Kownacki in round two and seemingly punched himself out. After that, it became a battle of attrition. In round seven, both exchanged huge shots. Kownacki looked finished. Kownacki came out for round eight, but his corner threw in the towel after two minutes. Four straight losses for Kownacki.



Unbeaten super lightweight Reshat “The Albanian Bear” Mati (14-0, 8 KOs) stopped rugged journeyman Dakota Linger (13-6-3, 9 KOs) in round nine. Mati suffered an injury to his right hand, but still did the job with the left. Time was :59.

In a clash between unbeaten flyweights, 2020 Olympian Yankiel Rivera (4-0, 2 KOs) took an eight round unanimous decision over Wild Card Gym fighter Christian Robles (8-1, 3 KOs). Rivera dropped Robles in round four. Scores were 79-72, 78-73, 77-74. Good scrap!

Unbeaten light heavyweight Khalil Coe (6-0-1, 4 KOs) stopped Buneet Bisla (7-1, 3 KOs) in round seven. Referee’s stoppage. Looked like a double knockdown in round one, but only Bisla was ruled down.