WBO #4, IBF #4, WBA #6 super middleweight Edgar “The Chosen One” Berlanga (21-0, 16 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over Jason “El Animal” Quigley (20-3, 14 KOs) on Saturday night at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Berlanga pressed the action and dropped Quigley in rounds three and five and twice in twelve. Quigley had his moments also, but Berlanga closed the show with a huge final round. Scores were 116-108, 116-108, 118-106. Berlanga, who opened his career with 16 straight first round KOs, went the distance for the fifth straight time.
In a war, heavyweight Joe Cusumano (22-4, 20 KOs) upset Adam “Babyface” Kownacki (20-4, 15 KOs) by eighth round TKO. Cusumano dropped Kownacki with a big right hand in round one. Cusumano swarmed over Kownacki in round two and seemingly punched himself out. After that, it became a battle of attrition. In round seven, both exchanged huge shots. Kownacki looked finished. Kownacki came out for round eight, but his corner threw in the towel after two minutes. Four straight losses for Kownacki.
Unbeaten super lightweight Reshat “The Albanian Bear” Mati (14-0, 8 KOs) stopped rugged journeyman Dakota Linger (13-6-3, 9 KOs) in round nine. Mati suffered an injury to his right hand, but still did the job with the left. Time was :59.
In a clash between unbeaten flyweights, 2020 Olympian Yankiel Rivera (4-0, 2 KOs) took an eight round unanimous decision over Wild Card Gym fighter Christian Robles (8-1, 3 KOs). Rivera dropped Robles in round four. Scores were 79-72, 78-73, 77-74. Good scrap!
Unbeaten light heavyweight Khalil Coe (6-0-1, 4 KOs) stopped Buneet Bisla (7-1, 3 KOs) in round seven. Referee’s stoppage. Looked like a double knockdown in round one, but only Bisla was ruled down.
They way Kownacki has fallen apart has just been strange. I’m trying to think of someone who had a similar situation… maybe Michael Coffie? Seems a really nice guy, wish him all the best.
Agreed on him seeming to be a really good guy. Unfortunately, guys who aren’t committed to staying in shape fade. He was never engaged on a daily basis to being fit, and this is the end result. Tyson Fury, for example, isn’t a Greek God. But he isn’t morbidly obese. He’s more of a normal guy that happens to be absurdly elite in talent,
Lol Tyson Fury beat Wladimir Klistchko by running and then he beat unskilled Deontay Wilder. Tyson Fury isn’t a elite talent. He is a joke talent who is lucky to be in a joke era.
unfortunately Kownacki hasnt improved, and should retire.
or maybe he can take 3or4 years off, changes his diet, etc, get into world class athlete shape/condition, then try it again.. hmm. OR, Just Stay Retired
Wasn’t the same fighter after his first stoppage loss, time to think about long term health and hang them up I think
Berlanga beats Mungia
look the Sergio Mora fall in love with Quigley losing the fight with Berlanga was giving to Quigley look he hate the Puerto Ricans,
Berlanga was rusty but showed he has power no matter what round, I’m no fan of his but he would def take it to Mungia or even KO old man GGG.
However he is still a limited boxer.
KO GGG come on now, he couldn’t stop Quigley, what makes you think he can stop a man who in over 400 fights has never hit the canvas? Even at his age, Burlanga has no chance of stopping GGG.
Many of these heavyweight fights are essentially “battles of attrition” between two historically mediocre heavyweight fighters. No real talent exists anymore. Nothing unique or great is ever on display anymore. It’s as if the talent it takes to be a heavyweight fighter today in the sport of boxing, is no different than that required for inexperienced amateurs.
Even though it went 12 rounds for Berlanga, that’s excellent work for a guy who’s had to sit out for a minute. Besides that he was able to press the action the whole way and have a defining 12th round. Good for him, I hope he continues to go strong. As for Kownacki, I simply can’t believe this guy has taken four straight losses. I really thought he was going places but the problem seems his skills set wasn’t growing. I’m not sure if he lacks a good trainer or just the desire to continue to improve, but I’m really in doubt about where he goes from here. Seems like he even now he could still have a serious career ahead of him if he could get out of the way of those haymakers.
Berlanga might fight for one, but he’ll never win a title.
Not impressed by Berlanga. He has power, but fighters who rack up a bunch of quick one-round KOs, in order to boost their profile, feed the hype, and give the impression that they are world beaters must prove themselves to me against more talented opposition. Berlanga needs to STFU, and fight more often, against a higher quality opposition now. Once he faces a higher quality of fighter, who can box better than him, return fire, and hurt him, THEN we will see what he’s all about. Do more, talk less.
Best Berlanga ever looked ..I thought he was a club fighter last 2 fights but he’s pretty good ..Mungia is a 50/50 fight ..Mungia is more experienced and might be technically better but not sure ..Berlanga showed skills against a determined boxer with an amateur pedigree..Mungia only advantage might be determination
kowbacki is done and Berlanga is also smh
Berlanga calls himself “The chosen one”? LOL what a joke. chosen for what? he is NOT that good. He’s average.