On Thursday, September 19, DAZN will stream a boxing card from Florence, Italy. In the main event, WBO Global welterweight champion “Spartan” Dario Morello (15-0, 2 KOs) will defend the belt for the first time against “Black Panther” Luther Clay (11-1, 5 KOs). The location is Tuscany Hall, a beautiful theater which can seat 1,200 spectators.

Dario Morello: “I saw some videos of Luther’s fights and so did my father Ercole who is my coach. Luther is a good fighter, but we know how to defeat him. The WBO belt will stay in Italy.”

Luther Clay: “Dario is a good fighter and I respect him, but I will be WBO Global champion on September 19. I don’t look past this fight. The EBU European welterweight belt is not my interest now. I’m training to beat Dario and that’s all I’m thinking about.”

The September 19 event is promoted by Opi Since 82, Matchroom Boxing Italy and DAZN.