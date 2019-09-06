WBO junior featherweight champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete looked extra sharp an open press workout at the Zona Norte Gym in Tijuana. Returning to the ring less than a month after stopping Francisco de Vaca on August 17, Navarrete (28-1, 24 KOs) will face the Juan Miguel “Boss” Elorde (28-1, 15 KOs) on September 14th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. He will wrap up his camp in Tijuana on Friday will move to Las Vegas with his team on Monday.



The champion is currently just two pounds over the weight limit, so he won’t need to work extra hours to burn excess calories, much less starve or dehydrate himself.

“We feel very good, very strong. Remember that I fought less than a month ago, so I was already in condition and right now I feel very strong, very fast, without weight problems and ready to give a great fight against a very strong opponent,” said Navarrete.

“We have a very tough fight ahead of us. We know how competitive and strong Filipino fighters are, and Elorde is a very complete boxer. But we’re coming home with the world champion’s belt. That’s what we’ve prepared for and that’s what we’re focused on.”

Promoter Fernando Beltran said he’s very proud of Navarrete and the unique fact that two of his champions will spearhead the important Mexican Independence Weekend cards in the United States.

“Thanks to the talent of our champions, the world’s best 154-pounder in the great Jaime Munguia, who heads the traditional Mexican September fight in Los Angeles and Emanuel Navarrete in Las Vegas, both fighters we represent with pride and are Mexican warriors,” he commented.

