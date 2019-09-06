By Bob Caico

Undefeated lightweight Bradley “The Truth” Wilcox (8-0, 4KOs) of Hamilton, Ontario, Canada will try to keep his undefeated streak alive in his hometown as he is challenged by rugged Maximino Toala (15-7-1, 6 KOs) of Suchiapa, Mexico in the 10-round main event on Saturday at the Hamilton Convention Centre.

“Toala’s a tough guy. He battles hard from bell to bell and has shown he can upset the odds,” said Wilcox. “I’ll have to be the best version of myself Saturday night.”

In the Three Lions Promotions co-main event, Nova Scotia cruiserweight prospect Ryan “The Bruiser” Rozicki (10-0, 10 KOs) goes up against former Olympian, turned MMA and boxing standout Khetag Pliev (5-0, 2 KOs) of Russia.

“I have nothing but respect for Pliev, but he’ll fall like the rest. I’m looking forward to the challenge and fighting in Hamilton again”, said Rozicki.

Welterweight and older brother of Bradley, Jesse Wilcox (13-0-2, 8KOs), will also be on the card in an eight round battle.

Surging super lightweight Lucas Bahdi (3-0, 3KOs) of Niagara Falls, Ontario will try for his fourth win by KO within four months in a four round contest.

Welterweight Marko Szalai (5-1-1, 3KOs) of Niagara Falls, Ontario; Heavyweight Nick Dragich (4-1, 3KOs) of Edmonton; Canadians Pat Pitlyk (Light heavyweight) and super lightweight Carolyn Redmond along with bantamweight Alex Castellano of Buffalo, NY, making their pro debuts, round out the card.

Tickets: https://hamilton.snapd.com/events/view/1259210

Venue: Hamilton Convention Centre, 1 Summers Lane, Hamilton, Ontario

Promoter: Daniel Otter of Three Lions Promotions