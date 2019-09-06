Undefeated lightweight contender Devin “The Dream” Haney (22-0, 14 KOs), has wrapped up training camp for his September 13 showdown with Zaur Abdullaev (11-0, 7 KOs) inside the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, live on DAZN. The bout was upgraded this week from a world title eliminator to a WBC interim world title fight.



“The WBC interim world championship means a lot to me,” said Haney. “Some people kept labeling me a prospect when I knew I was so much more. Being able to fight for an interim world title means everything. This not only makes me the WBC mandatory for Vasiliy Lomachenko, but I’m able to do interim title defenses until Loma is ready to fight.

“I believe the winner of Haney vs Abdullaev is in a really good position with the WBC.”

As for Abdullaev, Haney says, “I know Abdullaev is focused, he’s been at the top of the rankings for a while now, so I know he’s ready to fight. He’s an undefeated fighter, who has beaten some quality opposition, so I take him very seriously. I’m just very excited to face Abdullaev because it will show the world my skills and why I am the new face of the sport.”