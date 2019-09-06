

WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz and former champ Anthony Joshua were in London today wrapping up their three city international press tour to announce their December 7 rematch that will take place in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

Anthony Joshua: ”Right now, in my opinion, Andy Ruiz is the best heavyweight out there…I will get the titles back and be respected as the top heavyweight in the division.”

Andy Ruiz Jr: “I know AJ wants to get these belts back. They’re MINE…I still have the hunger. I just got these belts, you think I wanna lose them right away?”