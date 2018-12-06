Antonio “Tono” Moran (23-3, 16 KOs) will look to get his career back on track Friday night at the Blackberry Auditorium in Mexico City. Moran will return to action in a 10 round main event looking to reclaim his WBO Latino lightweight title.



Moran valiantly dropped a decision to current world champion Jose Pedraza in his last fight. Pedraza was not a world champion when they fought but went on to win his present world title in his very next fight.

It was a valuable learning experience for Moran knowing that it could have been him fighting for a world title in his next fight had he beaten Pedraza. Moran has an opportunity to get back in the world title contention and he plans to take full advantage of this opportunity.

You fought a valiant effort versus world champion Jose Pedraza. What did you learn from that fight?

I learned a lot from that experience. He is a very strong and experienced fighter. I learned that I must improve my defense.

The fight with Pedraza was a very physically grueling fight. How has your break from the ring helped?

I feel very refreshed. I am very excited to return back to the ring and fight.

How has the reception been for you from the public having seen you could compete at the next level?

A lot of positive comments saying that it was a very exciting fight and that I performed well.

Has your hunger increased seeing that Pedraza went on to fight for and win a world title in his next fight?

Yes for sure. If circumstances had been different it may have been me fighting for and winning a world title. I just want to improve and earn my opportunity to fight for a world title.

Do you feel you need to not only win but do so impressively?

I have put in the necessary work for this fight and as always I am ready to put on a spectacular performance.

What are your immediate goals?

I have to win this fight first. Then I want to get back to where I was and even higher in the rankings until a world title fight happens.

You have never lost on Telemundo air. Is that something that is in the back of your mind?

This is true but I cannot be overconfident because of this. I still have to go out there and win. I am going out there to give my absolute best as ways to win.

The co-feature of the nights is a classic Puerto Rico vs. Mexico showdown in the light flyweight division. Rene “El Chulo” Santiago(6-1-0 5 KO’s) from Humacao, Puerto Rico squares off against Giovanni “El Colloradito” Garcia (2-2-1) in a 6 round bout

The main event will air LIVE on the Telemundo network this Friday at 11:35pm.

Tickets are already on sale at www.ticketmaster.com.mxor at the Auditorio Blackberry Tlaxcala 160, Hipódromo Condesa, Mexico City The show is being presented by All Star Boxing, Inc in association with Producciones Deportivas.