Unbeaten and top prospect Danielito Zorrilla (9-0, 8KOs) will be back in the ring and performing in front of his hometown fans at the Antonio R. Barceló Coliseum in Toa Baja this next Saturday, December 8 to face the dangerous Ryan Pino (8-3, 4KOs) during the main bout of the hit series “DIRECTV Boxing Nights “, which is broadcast exclusively on OnDIRECTV channel 161 presented by Miguel Cotto Promotions and H2 Entertainment.

Zorrilla is coming from a tremendous KO victory over previously unbeaten Dakota Langer on the successful series Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN on past October 4 in Costa Mesa California. “We are closing the year 2018 in big with a great fight of our best prospect and a great event with high level fights. This year has been solid for the development of Danielito and we know he will give a show this Saturday “said Hector Soto vice president and promoter.

“I am very excited to be back in the ring and performing in front of my people in Toa Baja, is a dream come true. I know Ryan Pino very well he beat me at the amateurs and this fight will be a classic. I am ready to give my people a big win this Saturday”, said the raising star Danielito Zorrilla. “2018 has been a year of blessings. The company has been very careful in the development of Danielito, particularly after a 2017 that delayed us due to Hurricane Maria and in which it was not possible to fight in September 2017, nor in the retirement poster of Miguel in December 2017. But we have compensated in 2018 and we are going for more in 2019 after Danielito is successful on Saturday, “said manager David Oyola.

Jonathan Oquendo back in action

After having a great performance against top contender Jose ‘Wonder Boy’ Lopez and putting him self again in a world title race the super feather weight NABO champion Jonathan Oquendo will be back in the ring to face Colombian warrior Deivi Julio Bassa “I feel grateful and happy to make my third fight of the year, It’s been a blessing. I am ready to fight and ready to give my fans another exciting fight. Nothing will take my mind away I just want to fight for the title, this is another fight that will take me close to that opportunity” Oquendo said.

Top super flyweight McWilliams Arroyo signs with Miguel Cotto Promotions

Top super flyweight contender McWilliams Arroyo (17-4, 14KOs) joined Miguel Cotto Promotions and will be back in the first event of the new 2019 season on Saturday, February 16, ” I am very happy to sign with Miguel Cotto Promotions, I am giving a second wind to my career and I know that they will make my dream of being a world champion come true, my thing is to train and be ready I know the opportunity will come and I will be ready, “said McWilliams Stream. “We are very excited to have a talent like McWilliams, we know the quality of the fighter he is and we will work to present the best opportunities,” said promoter Miguel Cotto.