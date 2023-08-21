By Gabriel F. Cordero
Ring legend Erik ‘Terrible’ Morales will no longer be the trainer of former world champion Jaime Munguía, but will remain as an adviser to the Munguía team. After four years working with Munguia, Morales will now dedicate himself to his work as head of the Institute of Sports and Physical Culture of Baja California.
The 26-year-old Munguia could train with Freddie Roach for his next fight, possibly against Edgar Berlanga in November.
I love Morales, but I don’t think it would at all hurt Munguia to expand and increase his boxing repertoire and technical abilities.
It was about time to try a new trainer. Roberto Garcia is the one that comes to mind to fill this position because of his style and language; another one could be Eddy Reynoso, who could improve Munguia’s defense and fight approach.
Erik Morales and Marco Antonio Barrera are the hosts of an excellent show that is available as a podcast. The show brings so many insights and anecdotes about past and present fights with legendary guests (active and already retired) like Miguel Cotto, Pacquiao, Nacho Beristain, Julio Cesar Chavez, and Finito Lopez. For instance, in one of the shows, a fan sent a question to Barrera about the punch that he threw when Marquez was down. Barrera gave the answer, “I truly regret that I didn’t hit him well; it was just a glancing blow. I should have given him a good “putazo” to say later; that is fine (about the point deduction), but I didn’t, and that upset me more. Barrera gave credit to Salvador Sanchez’s greatness for this reason: He was too young for the type of opposition he faced and the way he defeated them. It is a really enjoyable show.
Munguia vs Berlanga would be an awesome matchup, I believe they will go all out on power punches and this fight could end early by KO or TKO
I wonder if this split was amicable. Munguia needs a trainer who will work to improve this deficiencies and tweak his offensive.
I would think it was amicable if he’s willing to remain on as an advisor. To me it just sounds like Morales just got a really good job that he couldn’t turn down and won’t have much time to train a world class fighter anymore.
I think that a great option would be Salas.