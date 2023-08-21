By Gabriel F. Cordero

Ring legend Erik ‘Terrible’ Morales will no longer be the trainer of former world champion Jaime Munguía, but will remain as an adviser to the Munguía team. After four years working with Munguia, Morales will now dedicate himself to his work as head of the Institute of Sports and Physical Culture of Baja California.

The 26-year-old Munguia could train with Freddie Roach for his next fight, possibly against Edgar Berlanga in November.