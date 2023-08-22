WBA #5 middleweight Connor “The Kid” Coyle (20-0, 9 KOs) successfully defended his NABA title for a third time with an impressive fifth round knockout of Joey Bryant (17-2, 13 KOs) last Saturday at The Bind Tiger in Biloxi, Mississippi. Coyle displayed good skills and outboxed Bryant in the early rounds. In the fifth Coyle dropped Bryant three times, forcing the referee to halt the contest at 2:54.
Unbeaten heavyweight Mark Petrovsky (6-0, 4 KOs) struggled to a six round majority decision over 43-year-old former world title challenger Kevin “Kingpin” Johnson (36-22-2, 20 KOs) on Friday night in Moscow. During the weigh-in for this fight, Johnson wore a t-shirt bearing a giant likeness of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Seriously, what is Kingpin trying to prove at this point? I know he’s relocated to Russia and is, or is in the process of becoming a Russian citizen, but is there that much money in fighting 6 rounders over there? There’s a reason all those Russian fighters are based outside of Russia. Who am I to judge? Kingpins life seems a hell of a lot more interesting than mine!
He stopped being a kingpin many years ago, to think at one stage he was a contender is hard to believe