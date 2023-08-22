Lots of interesting heavyweight fights this weekend.

WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk is a whopping 10:1 favorite to defeat WBA regular champion Daniel Dubois on Saturday in this week’a big fight at the Stadion Wroclaw in Wrocław, Poland. ESPN+ will show the bout in the U.S.

Meanwhile, at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma, WBO #5, WBA #7, WBA #7, IBF #15 Jared Anderson is 30:1 to defeat Andriy Rudenko, WBC #14 heavyweight Efe Ajagba versus WBC #9, WBA #14 Zhan Kossobutskiy is a pick-em, and 2020 Olympic super heavyweight gold medalist Bakhodir Jalolov is 50:1 to defeat Onoriode Ehwarieme. ESPN will air these bouts in the U.S.