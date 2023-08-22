Lots of interesting heavyweight fights this weekend.
WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk is a whopping 10:1 favorite to defeat WBA regular champion Daniel Dubois on Saturday in this week’a big fight at the Stadion Wroclaw in Wrocław, Poland. ESPN+ will show the bout in the U.S.
Meanwhile, at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma, WBO #5, WBA #7, WBA #7, IBF #15 Jared Anderson is 30:1 to defeat Andriy Rudenko, WBC #14 heavyweight Efe Ajagba versus WBC #9, WBA #14 Zhan Kossobutskiy is a pick-em, and 2020 Olympic super heavyweight gold medalist Bakhodir Jalolov is 50:1 to defeat Onoriode Ehwarieme. ESPN will air these bouts in the U.S.
Look forward to Usyk vs Dubois. Should be a good fight, even if it is to again recheck where Usyk is at as a top heavyweight.
Then the other heavyweight fights – Looks like it Is only Ajagba that is willing to put himself out there. Jalakov as usual is avoiding any fight that may be close to being a tough fight.
Jalolov..
Not sure if Jalalov is avoiding tough fights, but Ehwarieme damn sure won’t be a tough fight for him. 50:1 sounds about right. Easy KO for Jalalov. Ehwarieme seems like the kind of guy they might feed to Torrez Jr. in the not too distant future, and he will suffer the same fate there.
A little surprised they don’t have Kossobutskiy favored over Ajagba. I was thinking Zhan by a somewhat comfortable UD in this one. Pulling for Zhan here, then hopefully Anderson-Zhan is put back together, especially if they put Zhan at around +400 like they did last time before the fight was cancelled.
A 50-1 odd has two options for the boxer listed as a favorite: Erase the name of his opponent from his record if he gets the win, or retire if he loses the fight.
No matter how promoters sugarcoat Usyk vs. Dubois, oddsmakers see it the way it is: A potential mismatch, where the vastly skilled Usyk most likely will play cat and mouse with Dubois until someone mercifully stops the uneven contest. Even though miracles happen in boxing, this fight most certainly won’t be
I like Usyk, and he should be the winner, but I wish to see Dubois connect with his power punches.
Dubois is 25 years old which is a baby for heavyweights, so I think even if he loses this fight, he may get another shot someday. I expect him to fight Usyk like he doesn’t have much to lose and I don’t think he wins, but I do think he has a few good moments and gives Usyk a decent fight.
Usyk’s boxing skills are way too developed for Dubois. Dubois has a good jab and youth on his side. However, Usyk is seasoned as a fighter and understands from experience what he needs to do. Usyk will win by UD. Basically, this is a full distance fight with Usyk’s name written all over it.
Dubois could catch him one time and follow up for the finish. He could end up looking bad but he is a big time live underdog.
Usyk almost stopped Joshua in the first fight. Dubois is slower and yes hits hard but I’d be surprised if Usyk doesn’t dominate and get a late stoppage. One-way drubbing.
Is Dubois better then AJ? I don’t think so, will be a repeat of Usyk vs AJ but I think a wider margin. Juggernaut laid out the blueprint to beat Dubois, jab, jab, jab until no mas
Usyk wins this one
Anderson is back to fighting Uber Drivers, huh? This fight defines the rest of Dubois ‘ career. I’d consider a split decision loss a victory for him.