Former world champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (44-1, 30 KOs) will make his debut in the cruiserweight division and measure up against former light heavyweight world champion Joe “Common Man” Smith Jr. (28-4, 22 KOs) of Long Island, New York on Saturday, October 7. The 12-round clash, presented in association with Star Boxing, will take place live from The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and live around the world on DAZN.

