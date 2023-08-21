Former world champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (44-1, 30 KOs) will make his debut in the cruiserweight division and measure up against former light heavyweight world champion Joe “Common Man” Smith Jr. (28-4, 22 KOs) of Long Island, New York on Saturday, October 7. The 12-round clash, presented in association with Star Boxing, will take place live from The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and live around the world on DAZN.
Apparently Zurdo has successfully eaten himself out of the lightheavyweight division already. This would be a pretty good and important fight at 175. I expect Ramirez to come in at every bit of 200lbs and I expect Smith to win, but I don’t think either one does much damage at cruiser going forward.
Evenly matched
Good match up evenly matched leaning slightly to Joe Smith jnr