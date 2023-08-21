Former unified junior lightweight world champion Mikaela Mayer (18-1, 5 KOs) returns in a 10-round junior welterweight battle against Silvia Bortot (11-2-1, 3 KOs) on Saturday, September 2 at AO Arena in Manchester, England.

Mayer-Bortot will take place on the undercard of the highly anticipated middleweight rematch between bitter rivals Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jr.

Promoted by BOXXER, Smith-Eubank II, Mayer-Bortot and additional undercard bouts will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+ and be broadcast on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and Ireland.