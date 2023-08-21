Former unified junior lightweight world champion Mikaela Mayer (18-1, 5 KOs) returns in a 10-round junior welterweight battle against Silvia Bortot (11-2-1, 3 KOs) on Saturday, September 2 at AO Arena in Manchester, England.
Mayer-Bortot will take place on the undercard of the highly anticipated middleweight rematch between bitter rivals Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jr.
Promoted by BOXXER, Smith-Eubank II, Mayer-Bortot and additional undercard bouts will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+ and be broadcast on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and Ireland.
She said she was going up to 140. I guess she got tired of waiting on Katie Taylor and figured she’d rather wait on Chantelle Cameron. Estelle Moselly recently did the same thing (and didn’t look too good at it), those two would be a really good fight imo.