Shadow Entertainment(Jenny Do) presented another edition of the LEAD event series Sunday night. The event took place at the Saigon Sports Club, in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The main event saw hometown favorite Long Trinh (5-0, 4 KOs) of Vietnam defeat Chayanon Phothijun (7-4, 5 KOs) of Thailand by TKO.

Trinh had a sustained a steady body attack from early on in the fight which seemed to wear Phothijun down. Phothijun retired in his corner at the start of round 8. Trinh won the vacant WBC Asian Silver middleweight title.

Popular local unbeaten teen sensation Arvin Jhon “A J” Paciones (5-0, 4 KOs) stepped up in class to defeat fellow countryman and the more experienced Jonathan Refugio (22-10-5, 8 KOs) by way of 7th round TKO. Refugio did not answer the bell for round 7.

Paciones at just 18 years of age was extremely poised and showed he is one to watch out for in the near future. He definitely took the fight to Refugio but was very sound defensively. The few solid punches that landed on him he took very well. He showed his versatility fighting equally effective from the southpaw stance as from his conventional stance. Paciones is very tall for the división at about 5’8 and still possibly growing. Paciones won the vacant WBA Asia light flyweight title.

Local unbeaten Hong Dat Vo (6-0, 3 KOs) of Vietnam decisively decisioned veteran Ernie Sanchez (21-18, 7 KOs) of the Philippines by way of 12 round unanimous decision. Vo won the vacant WBA Asia lightweight title.

The other supporting bout has Avzalbek Kuranbaev of China (7-1-1, 5 KOs) stopped Adam Diu Abdulhamid

(18-13, 9 KOs) of the Philippines to win the WBA Asia South title in a scheduled for 10 round super welterweight bout. Kuranbaev methodically broke down Adulhamid and dropped him in round 6 with a flurry of punches. Adulhamid was counted out.

Rounding out the undercard:

Kellian Sisovic UD Iwan Ngabalin

Hamad Nabil UD Trieu Kim Long

Vo Thanh Tung TKO 3 Lu Huu Thien

Doan Gia Thanh TKO 4 Pham Quang Khai

Doan Gia Dai Draw Vo Van Thanh

Luigi De Crescenzo TKO 1 Dang Ngoc Tuan

Tyler Nguyen decision winner Phan Thanh Nhieu (exhibition)

Kayden Tran decision winner Vo Minh Thien An (exhibition)