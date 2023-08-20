By Jeff Zimmerman

Fightnews.com® caught up with the grandson of the “GOAT” Muhammad Ali, Biaggio Ali Walsh, who continues his amateur MMA career in the PFL on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at Madison Square Garden in NY. Biaggio shared his thoughts of his upcoming fight against Ed Davis, talked about Frances Ngannou teaming up with Mike Tyson to fight Tyson Fury and, Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz. He also shared his thoughts on Claressa Shields calling herself the “GWOAT” and Terence “Bud” Crawford possibly fighting MMA and much more in this exclusive interview.

