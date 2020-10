By Gabriel F. Cordero

Mexican ring legends and Boxing Hall-of-Famers Erik “Terrible” Morales and “The Baby-Faced Assassin” Marco Antonio Barrera could fight a four-round exhibition bout on January 15 in Dallas at an event they hope to host with fans in attendance. Morales and Barrera clashed three times in epic fights between 2000 and 2004. Barrera holds a 2:1 edge. They are fierce rivals both inside and outside the ring, so this could be interesting.