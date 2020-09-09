By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former world champion Andrew Moloney (21-1, 14 KOs) is confident he’ll be victorious when a date is scheduled for his rematch against current WBA super flyweight champion Joshua Franco (17-1-2, 8 KOs), who dethroned him on June 23rd in Las Vegas. “I am extremely excited and motivated for my rematch with Franco,” said Moloney. ”I’m very grateful that Top Rank have given me the opportunity to get my revenge and regain my world title. I’m working extremely hard every day to make sure that world title is strapped back around my waist!”

Moloney’s manager Tony Tolj is equally confident that Moloney will regain the WBA belt.

“The 1st fight was a great fight, a credit to both fighters and I’m sure the rematch will be another great fight,” said Tolj. “Josh Franco is a great fighter with a great team, Andrew is leaving no stone unturned in his preparation. The old-timers in boxing always tell me that the boxer who has never experienced defeat will never know how great they can be. I believe the June 23rd fight, has literally awoken a sleeping monster and in the rematch, you’ll see a special fighter in Andrew “The Monster” Moloney!”