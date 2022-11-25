By Gabriel F. Cordero
Sad to report the passing of former world champion Moises Fuentes at the age of 37. Fuentes never recovered from a brain injury suffered in his KO loss against unbeaten “General” David Cuellar in October 2021. He held the WBO minimumweight world championship and WBO interim light flyweight championship, and compiled a career record of 25-7-1 with 14 KOs. R.I.P.
need to do a moneybomb for his survivors.
any suggestions how?
If you google Moises Fuentes GoFundMe, one will come up that was started by the WBC when he was first injured. It is still active. Unfortunately, he leaves behind a wife and 2 sons 🙁
RIP valiant warrior
May he rest in peace and may God comfort his family and loved ones…