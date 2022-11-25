Moises Fuentes passes By Gabriel F. Cordero Sad to report the passing of former world champion Moises Fuentes at the age of 37. Fuentes never recovered from a brain injury suffered in his KO loss against unbeaten “General” David Cuellar in October 2021. He held the WBO minimumweight world championship and WBO interim light flyweight championship, and compiled a career record of 25-7-1 with 14 KOs. R.I.P. Whyte-Franklin Final Press Conference Like this: Like Loading...

