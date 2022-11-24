Heavyweights Dillian Whyte and Jermaine Franklin faced off at the Final Press Conference ahead of their showdown on Saturday night in London.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Hey Dillian, you were cruising to victory against Fury and then he came along and pushed you. Yeah right. This fool must have got his brain rearranged by those uppercuts from Povetkin and Fury.
Boxers tend to go into delusions when they lose. Whyte isn’t alone. Wilder straight accused Fury of cheating. Sometimes you need to justify to yourself why you got beat. I think Whyte is a bridge too far for Franklin and gets the W. Could be interesting while it lasts.
Anthony Joshua knocked out Whyte first kid not Povetkin and Fury.
Do you have a reading problem?
Joshua knocked Whyte out with an uppercut as well. Too me, both fighters have a similar offensive style, might make for a decent heavyweight scrap.