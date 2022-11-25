November 25, 2022
DAZN Weights from London

Dillian Whyte 251 vs. Jermaine Franklin 257

Photo: Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing

Fabio Wardley 240 vs. Nathan Gorman 271
Photo: Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing

Venue: Wembley Arena, London, England
Promoter: Matchroom
TV: DAZN

  • Two heavyweight fights that can go either way. Fighters don’t need to be of the best to make fights interesting to watch, as long as they are competitive fights. Look forward to this.

  • I wonder Whyte purse because the fight was easy to make and he looks very happy on the picture. Remember folks Whyte demands on his last fight (against Fury)?

