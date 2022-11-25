DAZN Weights from London Dillian Whyte 251 vs. Jermaine Franklin 257



Fabio Wardley 240 vs. Nathan Gorman 271



Venue: Wembley Arena, London, England

Promoter: Matchroom

TV: DAZN Parker-Ryder make weight Moises Fuentes passes Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

