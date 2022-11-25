Dillian Whyte 251 vs. Jermaine Franklin 257
Fabio Wardley 240 vs. Nathan Gorman 271
Venue: Wembley Arena, London, England
Promoter: Matchroom
TV: DAZN
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Two heavyweight fights that can go either way. Fighters don’t need to be of the best to make fights interesting to watch, as long as they are competitive fights. Look forward to this.
Anyone know why Craig Richards vs Ricards Bolotniks was scratched?
I wonder Whyte purse because the fight was easy to make and he looks very happy on the picture. Remember folks Whyte demands on his last fight (against Fury)?