January 5, 2018

Mock upsets ex-champ Chudinov

In Hall of Fame promoter Mogens Palle’s 60th anniversary event at the Frederiksberg Hallerne in Copenhagen, Denmark, veteran super middleweight Lolenga Mock (42-14-1, 13 KOs) surprised former WBA interim middleweight champion Dmitrii Chudinov (20-2-2, 13 KOs), taking a close ten round unanimous decision. The 45-year-old Mock surged to his 11th straight win.

In the co-feature, Swedish light heavyweight boxer Sven Fornling (13-1, 7 KOs) stopped Jeppe Morell (8-2, 3 KOs) in the 3rd round due to Morell bleeding profusely.

