Weights are in for the first world title fight of 2018.



Cesar Juarez 121.6 vs. Isaac Dogboe 121.4

(WBO interim super bantamweight title)

Venue: The Bukom Boxing Aera, Accra, Ghana

TV: Azteca 7 (Mexico)

Referee: Tony Weeks

Judges: Deon Dwarte, Matteo Montella, Fernando Lagoon

WBO Supervisor: John Duggan