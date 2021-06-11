June 11, 2021
Boxing News

Shields, Collard win in MMA bouts

The MMA debut of two-time Olympic gold medalist and three-division boxing world champion Claressa “GWOAT” Shields was a success Thursday at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City. After losing the first two rounds, Shields stopped Brittany Elkin in round three with a ground-and-pound attack.

Middleweight boxer “Cassius” Clay Collard won a three round split decision over Joilton Lutterbach in an MMA match. Scores were 29-28, 29-28 for Collard, 29-28 for Lutterbach.

Gallegos defeats Newman

Top Boxing News

  • Shields did well. All attitude, technique not great though. But she has realistic expectations: she stated it will be a 2-3 year climb to the top.

