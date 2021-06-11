Super middleweight Manuel Gallegos (18-1, 15 KOs) won a ten round unanimous decision over Kevin Newman (11-3-1, 6 KOs) on Thursday night at the Benito Juarez Auditorium in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico. Newman got points deducted in both round six and round eight. Scores were 96-94, 96-92, 97-91 for the local fighter. Roy Jones Jr. was working Newman’s corner.

Featherweight Pablo Robles (15-2, 10 KOs) scored a third round TKO over previously unbeaten featherweight Alan Solis (13-1-1, 7 KOs). Robles dropped Solis in round three and got the stoppage with his followup barrage. Time was 2:39.

Unbeaten lightweight Luis “Koreano” Torres (12-0, 8 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Diego Eligio (20-4-1, 8 KOs). Scores were 99-91, 99-91, 98-92.

Super featherweight Nazario Castro (6-2, 3 KOs) surprised previously unbeaten Ricardo Bracamontes (6-1, 3 KOs), winning a clear six round unanimous decision by scores of 59-55, 59-55, 58-56.