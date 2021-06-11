June 10, 2021
Boxing Results

Gallegos defeats Newman

Super middleweight Manuel Gallegos (18-1, 15 KOs) won a ten round unanimous decision over Kevin Newman (11-3-1, 6 KOs) on Thursday night at the Benito Juarez Auditorium in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico. Newman got points deducted in both round six and round eight. Scores were 96-94, 96-92, 97-91 for the local fighter. Roy Jones Jr. was working Newman’s corner.

Featherweight Pablo Robles (15-2, 10 KOs) scored a third round TKO over previously unbeaten featherweight Alan Solis (13-1-1, 7 KOs). Robles dropped Solis in round three and got the stoppage with his followup barrage. Time was 2:39.

Unbeaten lightweight Luis “Koreano” Torres (12-0, 8 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Diego Eligio (20-4-1, 8 KOs). Scores were 99-91, 99-91, 98-92.

Super featherweight Nazario Castro (6-2, 3 KOs) surprised previously unbeaten Ricardo Bracamontes (6-1, 3 KOs), winning a clear six round unanimous decision by scores of 59-55, 59-55, 58-56.

Shields, Collard win in MMA bouts
Stevenson-Nakathila Final Press Conference

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>