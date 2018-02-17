February 17, 2018

Miracle Man and Big Baby to top HBO telecast

Matchroom Boxing USA has announced a New York City Press Conference to kickoff an HBO World Championship Boxing twinbill set for April 28 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Featured in the 12-round main event on the telecast will be former middleweight world champion Daniel “Miracle Man” Jacobs (33-2-0, 29 KOs). Opening the HBO telecast, undefeated heavyweight contender Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller, (20-0-1, 18 KOs) also in a scheduled 12-round bout. Rumored opponents are Maciej Sulecki (26-0, 10 KOs) for Jacobs and Johann Duhaupas (37-4, 24 KOs) for Miller.

