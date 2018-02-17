Groves defeats Eubank, headed to WBSS final

WBA super middleweight champion “Saint” George Groves (28-3, 20 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over Chris Eubank Jr (26-2, 20 KOs) to retain his title in a World Boxing Super Series semifinal at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England.

For the first eight rounds, Groves outboxed Eubank in a methodical way. Eubank fought at the distance and pace Groves wanted, plus Eubank suffered a bad cut over his right eye in the third round that bled heavily the rest of the fight. Eubank finally upped the pressure in round nine and desperately fired big shots until the end, but Groves was able to fend off the Eubank attacks.

Scores were 117-112, 116-112, 115-113.

Groves will face the winner of next week’s Callum Smith vs. Jurgen Braehmer clash in the WBSS final in May. Saint George may have dislocated his shoulder in the final round.