Former four-division world champion Mikey Garcia has apparently retired. No official announcement other that a new tagline on his Instagram page that reads “Retired World Champ 126, 130, 135, 140 lbs.”
From 2006 to 2018, Garcia was unbeatable. He ran his record to 39-0 with 30 KOs. In 2019, he ambitiously challenged Errol Spence Jr. for the welterweight title, but lost badly in a surprisingly one-sided affair. He chose to stay at welterweight and returned in 2020 with an uninspired decision win over Jesse Vargas, then was shockingly upset by 12:1 underdog Sandor Martin in his most recent fight last year.
Update: Mikey’s brother Robert Garcia Jr. has confirmed to ESPN that Mikey has indeed hung up his gloves.
Great fighters know when to stop, good for him. Thanks for all the great performances Mike
Wrong. Very few great fighters know when to quit. Most fight on well past their prime.
Congratulations Champ! God Be With You…
unless there is a big money fight out there for him, its probably not a bad idea
He seemed like one of those rare fighters that are talented yet do not love it. Talent wise I would say he was close to Alexis Arguello but I do not think he loved being a warrior as much as Alexis did. Business wise and I am guessing life wise he made smarter choices. So Arguello may be the more loved in boxing history but Mikey will likely have a nicer retirement. He seems like the type who would be smart with his money. Again these are just guesses from someone who never knew either gentleman. Regardless I wish him well in his retirement and I enjoyed watching him while it lasted. My feeling is that he will not make a comeback. His brother was similar that way.
Yep. I don’t think he loved it either Pete and for someone’s whose heart could never REALLY be in it, he did very well for himself. I think I remember hearing that his passion was racing cars.
I think Mikey’s heart hasn’t been in the ring for awhile. SInce he lost every round to Spence. Best to get out when the motivation leaves you
Nice career Mikey, made some bucks and came out of it healthy. Job well done…