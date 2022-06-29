Former four-division world champion Mikey Garcia has apparently retired. No official announcement other that a new tagline on his Instagram page that reads “Retired World Champ 126, 130, 135, 140 lbs.”

From 2006 to 2018, Garcia was unbeatable. He ran his record to 39-0 with 30 KOs. In 2019, he ambitiously challenged Errol Spence Jr. for the welterweight title, but lost badly in a surprisingly one-sided affair. He chose to stay at welterweight and returned in 2020 with an uninspired decision win over Jesse Vargas, then was shockingly upset by 12:1 underdog Sandor Martin in his most recent fight last year.

Update: Mikey’s brother Robert Garcia Jr. has confirmed to ESPN that Mikey has indeed hung up his gloves.