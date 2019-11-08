Female super bantamweight Yamileth “Yeimi” Mercado (14-2, 4 KOs) has arrived in Ciudad Cuauhtémoc, Chihuahua, México for her November 16 challenge against WBC world champion Fatuma Zarika (32-12-2, 17 KOs). Mercado is seeking to become the first Chihuahuense female world champion.



“I am more than ready to achieve my goal, the dream of being a world champion. I had a great preparation in Hermosillo with Alfredo Caballero and his great team. I have a commitment to my family, my representatives, my team, friends, the fans and my people that I will leave everything in the ring. I’m already very anxious!”

Zarika is scheduled to arrive on Monday.