Unbeaten former super middleweight and light heavyweight champion Andre Ward, who has been retired for two years, said Friday on ESPN SportsCenter that he will not return to the ring to face WBO light heavyweight champion Canelo Alvarez, who also holds the WBA super middleweight and middleweight titles and the WBC’s franchise designation.
“I’m not coming out of retirement to fight Canelo Alvarez,” said Ward, who is still just 35 years of age. “There’s been a lot of talk when [Canelo-Kovalev] was signed and obviously since Canelo got the victory over Kovalev. My phone’s been blowing up nonstop. There’s been a lot of pressure from individuals in the business, entertainers, you name it, trying to pull me out and it’s just not something that I’m interested in doing.”
Good for Andre Ward. Even he knows that if the fight goes the distance, the judges will give Canelo another gift decision.
Canelo Álvarez is P 4 P #1 Fighter in the world and he would KO Ward if they fight! Keep Hating on the Mexican Champion Canelo Álvarez y que viva México Cabron!
Andre Ward is not a sell out like Kovalev (who fought his last fight for money only and absolutely nothing else – not even for pride, what to speak of seriously trying to win the fight).
Its good to see at least one principled (former) champ who can’t be bought by money. Ward left tens of millions of $$ on the table because he stuck by his decision to retire early and on his own terms.
I know that most boxing fans would want him to come out of retirement. Its a tempting thought but Ward had a fantastic career and he doesn’t have to prove anything to anyone anymore.
Ward in his prime against Alvarez in his prime is a no brainer: 100% win for Ward.
Thank you Andre Ward!
Ward is a joke! He’s a boring DIRTY fighter and not worth watching. He holds more than anyone I’ve ever seen besides maybe Mayweather. He definitely lost his first fight with Kovalev and he won the second fight with low blows. VERY forgettable career, I’d rather watch paint dry. Skillful fighter, yes. Entertaining, not at all. Do us all a favor and stay retired. As for Canelo…. how typical to call out another “old” and even RETIRED fighter. What an absolute embarrassment!!! He should be trying to unify at LH if that’s where he plans to stay. Doesn’t he have enough money?? Why not fight Beterbiev or Bivol? Ohh, probably because they will actually give him a hard fight. It gets easier and easier to dislike and root against Canelo.
Good for you, Andre. Stay retired and enjoy your present life…you’ve earned it and have nothing left to prove.
Not interested in seeing another Ward fight ever again.
Wow.. it is now very apparent that Canelo has more balls than GGG. Good for Canelo for trying and kudos for Ward for not accepting since he is legitimately retired. Not even to this day wld GGG try and get a fight with Ward. Guaranteed