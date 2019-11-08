Unbeaten former super middleweight and light heavyweight champion Andre Ward, who has been retired for two years, said Friday on ESPN SportsCenter that he will not return to the ring to face WBO light heavyweight champion Canelo Alvarez, who also holds the WBA super middleweight and middleweight titles and the WBC’s franchise designation.

“I’m not coming out of retirement to fight Canelo Alvarez,” said Ward, who is still just 35 years of age. “There’s been a lot of talk when [Canelo-Kovalev] was signed and obviously since Canelo got the victory over Kovalev. My phone’s been blowing up nonstop. There’s been a lot of pressure from individuals in the business, entertainers, you name it, trying to pull me out and it’s just not something that I’m interested in doing.”