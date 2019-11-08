It’s official. Daniel Jacobs and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. will clash in a super middleweight showdown at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona on Friday December 20, live on DAZN in the US and on Sky Sports in the UK. Jacobs (35-3 29 KOs) makes the move up to 168lbs following his middleweight unification showdown with Canelo Alvarez in May. Chavez Jr (51-3-1 33 KOs) returned to action in August with a first round KO win following his own clash with Canelo back in May 2017.

Daniel Jacobs: “There are some great fighters and champions at 168lbs and I believe that I will be a different beast up at super middleweight. Facing Julio is a great test for my first fight, he’s a former middleweight champion like me and he has the same goal as I do – Julio is always in great fight and I am sure that our styles will gel to be a thriller for the fans, and I plan to announce my arrival at 168lbs in style.”

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr: “I know that Danny Jacobs is a former world champion and is a strong fighter with very good boxing skills. Those are the kind of boxers that bring out the best in me. I’ve been working hard in the gym and can’t wait to let everyone see what I’ve been working on. I’m very motivated to get the win and at the end of the night I will have my hand raised in victory. I ask my fans to believe in me. I will deliver.”

An announcement on ticket details will be made next week.