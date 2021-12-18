December 18, 2021
Boxing News

Menses KOs Rodriguuez for Fecarbox belt

Welterweight Alejandro “El Tocino” Meneses (15-5, 8 KOs) defeated José Luis “El Puma” Rodríguez (15-3, 8 KOs) by knockout at 2:57 in the fourth round, to become the WBA FECARBOX champion on Friday night at the Foro Centenario in Mexico City. In the early rounds, Rodríguez tried to fight from a long distance, with straight blows to his opponent’s face but did not hurt Meneses. Both fighters showed venturing fighting styles to launch blows, with a headbutt costing Rodríguez one point after hitting the left side of Meneses. In the fourth round, Meneses managed to find a gap in Rodriguez’s guard, sending him to the canvas, without the possibility of getting up – which resulted in the culmination of the fight and a victory for Meneses.

Also, super bantamweight Jesús Manuel “Estrellita” Ruiz (42-9, 30 KOs) went home with a TKO victory early in the seventh round against Belmar Preciado (21-5, 14 KOs) and super welterweight Diego “Maravilla” Carmona (11-1, 9 KOs) blew away Luis “Huracán” Ramos Toala (7-19, 5 KOs) by knockout at 1:42 of the first round.

