In an IBF light heavyweight final eliminator between unbeaten fighters, Fanlong Meng (15-0, 9 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over Adam Deines (17-1, 8 KOs) on Saturday night in the Grand Garden Theater at the Wynn Palace Hotel in Macau, China. It was a tactical fight with both southpaws often waiting for the other to do something first. Meng was more willing to engage. Deines had his best moment when he dropped Meng in round eight and had him hurt, but in most rounds he simply wasn’t busy enough. Referee Eddie Claudio took a point from Deines in round twelve for hitting on the break. Scores were 116-110, 115-111, 117-109. Meng is now the mandatory challenger for IBF world champion Artur Beterbiev.