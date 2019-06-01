By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Sydney-based globetrotting junior middleweight Tommy Browne (41-7-2, 17 KOs) clearly outpointed Jorge Daniel Miranda (56-18, 22 KOs) over twelve rounds on Saturday to defend the WBF light middleweight title successfully at Club Menagle, Menagle Park, NSW, Australia.

Browne connected with accurate long range punches that kept his shorter opponent off balance. Browne was cautioned by referee Les Fear in round five for hitting Miranda on the back of the head. Miranda stepped up a gear in round eleven and scored with head and body shots on Browne and the Australian was visibly tiring. Round twelve had Browne regaining control as he outworked his durable opponent from Argentina.

Scores were Will Soulos 120-108, Kevin Hogan 119-109, Mick Heafey 120-109.

Browne said, “This is the first time I have had to go twelve rounds for several years and at 36 years it’s getting harder than when I was younger. I have had victories in Miami and Las Vegas since losing to Anthony Mundine.

“I want to thank my sponsors including Steve Grimson of HiTech Homes and also my training team and my wife Emma who was the promoter tonight.”

Promoter: Emma Browne

Combat Sports Inspector: Dave Grainger

WBF supervisor: Justin Kenned