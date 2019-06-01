June 1, 2019
Katie Taylor becomes undisputed female champion

In a clash for the undisputed WBA/WBC/IBF/WBO female lightweight title, Katie Taylor (14-0, 6 KOs) took a controversial majority decision over Delfine Persoon (43-2, 18 KOs) on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Photo: Emily Harney

Persoon constantly pressured Taylor and beat her to the punch all night long. Judges, however, didn’t see it that way in giving it to Taylor 96-94, 96-94 and 95-95. Persoon left the ring in tears.

Welterweight Josh Kelly (9-0-1, 6 KOs) and “The New” Ray Robinson (24-3-2, 12 KOs) battled to a ten round draw. Scores were 96-95 Kelly, 95-95, 95-95. Kelly retains his WBA International title. Two straight draws for Robinson.

2016 Olympic light heavyweight bronze medalist Joshua Buatsi (11-0, 9 KOs) stopped former contender Marco Antonio Periban (25-5-1, 16 KOs) in round four. Buatsi dropped Periban in round four and got the stoppage with his follow-up barrage. Time was 1:39.

Former world champion Chris Algieri (24-3, 9 KOs) impressively took apart Tommy Coyle (25-5, 12 KOs) over eight rounds. Normally a ring technician, Algieri was more aggressive and entertaining than normal and looked good. Coyle didn’t come out for round nine.

Unbeaten middleweight Souleymane Cissokho (9-0, 6 KOs) outpointed Vladimir Hernandez (10-4, 6 KOs) over eight rounds. Scores were 80-72, 79-73, 79-73.

Middleweight Austin “Ammo” Williams (2-0, 2 KOs) knocked out Quadeer Jenkins (0-2) in the first round.

