In a clash for the undisputed WBA/WBC/IBF/WBO female lightweight title, Katie Taylor (14-0, 6 KOs) took a controversial majority decision over Delfine Persoon (43-2, 18 KOs) on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City.



Persoon constantly pressured Taylor and beat her to the punch all night long. Judges, however, didn’t see it that way in giving it to Taylor 96-94, 96-94 and 95-95. Persoon left the ring in tears.

Welterweight Josh Kelly (9-0-1, 6 KOs) and “The New” Ray Robinson (24-3-2, 12 KOs) battled to a ten round draw. Scores were 96-95 Kelly, 95-95, 95-95. Kelly retains his WBA International title. Two straight draws for Robinson.

2016 Olympic light heavyweight bronze medalist Joshua Buatsi (11-0, 9 KOs) stopped former contender Marco Antonio Periban (25-5-1, 16 KOs) in round four. Buatsi dropped Periban in round four and got the stoppage with his follow-up barrage. Time was 1:39.

Former world champion Chris Algieri (24-3, 9 KOs) impressively took apart Tommy Coyle (25-5, 12 KOs) over eight rounds. Normally a ring technician, Algieri was more aggressive and entertaining than normal and looked good. Coyle didn’t come out for round nine.

Unbeaten middleweight Souleymane Cissokho (9-0, 6 KOs) outpointed Vladimir Hernandez (10-4, 6 KOs) over eight rounds. Scores were 80-72, 79-73, 79-73.

Middleweight Austin “Ammo” Williams (2-0, 2 KOs) knocked out Quadeer Jenkins (0-2) in the first round.