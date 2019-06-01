Perhaps stealing some of the thunder from tonight’s Joshua-Ruiz fight, WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has further revealed his upcoming plans on social media:

“Well, as I always say I’m the realest champion in the business and as I’ve mentioned before I must handle all my controversial fights ASAP‼️ Luis Ortiz is first then Tyson Fury next. By no means am I looking past Ortiz, he’s a dangerous fighter, but I am looking through him (window shopping). Shid, I’m the best, ain’t no guess’n…what other champion give you what your miss’n?”