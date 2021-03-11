By Robert Coster

Shuan Boxing Promotion in the Dominican Republic is presenting a slew of very competitive fights (4 regional titles) this Friday in homage to former WBA President Gilberto Mendoza Sr who passed away five years ago. The bubble card will be held at the luxurious Catalonia Hotel at the Malecon Center in Santo Domingo.

The main event pits former WBA interim light heavyweight champion Felix Valera (18-3, 15 KOs) against countryman Bryan Perez (13-1, 9 KOs). The fight is a rematch as Valera won a very close decision over Perez two years ago.

Also, 21-year-old Dominican phenom Erick Rosa (2-0, 0 KOs) goes against tough Kenny Cano (14-2, 11 KOs) of Venezuela in the strawweight class, former junior middleweight title contender Carlos Adames (18-1, 14 KOs) returns to ring action against fellow Dominican Bryan Medina (14-1, 10 KOs).

WBA #6 bantamweight Leosdan Nunez (11-0, 5 KOs) of Cuba crosses gloves with Salvador Juarez (13-7-3,2Kos) of Mexico. The iron-jawed Juarez has a deceptive record as five of his losses were by split decision

In a battle of unbeaten heavyweights, Amnon Sands (11-0, 9 KOs) of the Bahamas clashes with local boy Alexis Garcia (9-0, 5 KOs).

Four more fights are scheduled on the card which can be seen on the Shuan Boxing Channel.