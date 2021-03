ESPN+ Weights from England Lewis Crocker 146 vs. Deniz Ilbay 146

(WBO European welterweight title) Gary Cully 134.9 vs. Viktor Kotochigov 134.5

(WBO European lightweight title) Isaac Lowe 128.3 vs. Ed Harrison 127

Carl Fail 156 vs. Jordan Dujon 158.8

Mace Ruegg 135.1 vs. Levi Dunn 136.2

Jordan Reynolds 165 vs. Robbie Chapman 167.5 Venue: Whites Hotel, Bolton, England

Promoter: MTK Global

TV: ESPN+ Mendoza commemorative card Friday in DR WBA champ Kyoguchi planning to impress

