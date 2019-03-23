Unbeaten world-ranked bantamweight Melvin “Melo” Lopez (19-0, 10 KOs) of Nicaragua continued his winning ways Friday night. The WRAM Boxing (William Ramirez)-managed Lopez dominated veteran Jesus Martinez (25-7, 12 KOs) of Colombia by unanimous decision. The official scorecards after 10 rounds were 99-91 twice and 98-92. The event took place at the Miccosukee Indian Gaming Resort in Miami, Florida hosted by debuting M&R Promotions.

The co-main event saw local favorite and unbeaten welterweight Harold Calderon (19-0, 11 KOs) deliver a knockout for his fans. Calderon dropped veteran Carlos Winston of Nicaragua twice in round 5 fight en route to the stoppage win in the same round.

Former WBA lightweight world champion Ismael Barroso (21-3-2, 20 KOs) of Venezuela scored a punishing 2nd round knockout of Enrique Martin Escobar (17-6, 14 KOs) of Argentina. Escobar was game early but a vicous left hook to the body ended matters. Referee Warring begin to count but stopped and waved the bout off as Escobar writhed on the mat in pain.

Super featherweight Mark Bernaldez (18-2, 12 KOs) of the Philippines pounded out a unanimous 8 round decision victory over durable veteran German Meraz (62-53-2, 39 KOs) of Mexico. The official scores were 80-72, 79-73, and 78-74.

Super featherweight Josec Ruiz (18-2-3, 13 KOs) of Honduras stopped Jose Aubel (8-3, 7 KOs) of Argentina with a body shot in round 5.

Hometown super featherweight favorite Manuel Correa (4-0, 3 KOs) dominated Demetrius Wilson in route to the 4 round unanimous decision win. Correa dropped Wilson with a body shot in round 3 but Wilson beat the count and survived the round and the fight. The official scores after 4 rounds were 40-35 on all the cards.

In a battle of local welterweight unbeatens, Javaune James (3-0, 2 KOs) won a split decision over Rashield Williams(1-1, 1KOs) 38-37 twice for James and 39-36 for Williams. James was down with about 10 seconds to go in the 4th and final round but beat the count to hold on for the victory.

In the opening bout, lightweight Osmel Mayorga (1-0, 1KOs) of Nicaragua won his pro debut with a second round knockout over Jonathan Conde (0-2). Referee and former world champion James Warring called a halt to the bout at 1:28 seconds.