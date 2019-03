By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBA #3 super flyweight Andrew Moloney (19-0, 12 KOs) stopped WBA #2 Miguel Gonzalez (29-2, 6 KOs) in round eight in their WBA eliminator on Friday night in San Francisco de Mostaza, Chile. Moloney dropped Gonzalez with a left hook and the referee called it off at the 2:50 mark.