Eddie Hearn and Matchroom have announced that IBF super featherweight Kenichi Ogawa has signed a multi-fight promotional deal in association with Teiken Promotions. Ogawa (26-1-1 18 KOs) landed the vacant IBF belt at the end of November with a superb victory over Azinga Fuzile at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden, New York, flooring the South African in the fifth and final rounds.

The 33-year-old Japanese star will target a first defense in 2022 and will be hunting down unification bouts with fellow champions Shakur Stevenson (WBO), Oscar Valdez (WBC) and Roger Gutierrez (WBA) next year.