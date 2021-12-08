December 7, 2021
Boxing News

Matchroom inks IBF 130lb champ Kenichi Ogawa

Eddie Hearn and Matchroom have announced that IBF super featherweight Kenichi Ogawa has signed a multi-fight promotional deal in association with Teiken Promotions. Ogawa (26-1-1 18 KOs) landed the vacant IBF belt at the end of November with a superb victory over Azinga Fuzile at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden, New York, flooring the South African in the fifth and final rounds.

The 33-year-old Japanese star will target a first defense in 2022 and will be hunting down unification bouts with fellow champions Shakur Stevenson (WBO), Oscar Valdez (WBC) and Roger Gutierrez (WBA) next year.

