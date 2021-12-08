Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions has announced that this Friday’s Hollywood Fight Nights event will be streamed live from the Quiet Cannon – Montebello Country Club. Working with BXNGTV.com, the live stream will commence at 7:00 p.m. PST at a cost of $19.99.

Just announced today, world ranked Ali Akhmedov (17-1, 13 KOs) will return to battle against Paul Valenzuela Jr, (26-10, 17 KOs) in a 10 round super middleweight battle. Akhmedov is promoted by GGG Promotions and is returning after a third-round knockout of David Zegarra on September 16.