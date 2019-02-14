WBA #10 ranked heavyweight and Rio 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Filip Hrgović (7-0, 5 KOs) has signed a co-promotional deal with Matchroom Boxing and Team Sauerland, with his future fights to be screened exclusively live on DAZN in the US and Sky Sports in the UK.

“This will be great for my career and proves I am one of the best prospects in the business,” said Hrgović. “My goal is to become world champion and to hold all the belts in the heavyweight division. I know to be the best, I will have to beat the best, and as I’ve proven so far in my professional career, I am willing to fight any heavyweight out there.”