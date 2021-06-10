Matchroom and DAZN have announced a series of fight nights live from Mexico in partnership with Canelo Alvarez and Canelo Promotions and Eddy Reynoso and Clase y Talento. The first event in the new four-part Mexico series will see Julio Cesar Martinez (17-1, 13 KOs) defend his WBC flyweight title against Joel Cordova (12-4-2, 3 KOs) at the Domo Alcade – Code Jalisco in Guadalajara, Mexico on June 26. This follows on from DAZN and Matchroom’s five-year global deal announced last week.

“This is a great chance for Mexican fighters to follow their dreams,” said Canelo. “Sometimes our champions have to travel internationally to defend their belts and land opportunities. We plan on providing those opportunities in Mexico and giving young fighters the chance to develop and change their lives.”

“I am very proud to bring this exciting new project to Mexico and these new opportunities for our fighters,” said Reynoso. “There is so much talent in our country and these new shows will allow our champions to defend their belts on home soil and our prospects to get the chance to continue to grow.”

Martinez puts his green and gold strap on the line for the third time to kick off the return of big-time boxing to his home country. The flyweight king was due to defend his strap on the undercard of Alvarez-Yildirim in February, but a hand injury sustained in fight week robbed him of the chance to fight McWilliams Arroyo on the show.

There’s more world title action as Daniel Matellon (11-0-2, 6 KOs) makes the first defense of his WBA light flyweight title against Jose Argumedo (24-4-1, 15 KOs) with Matellon being elevated to full champion after landing the interim title in February 2020.

Also super lightweight Gabriel Valenzuela (23-2-1, 13 KOs) looks to build on his impressive win in London over Robbie Davies Jr in February.