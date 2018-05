By Przemek Garczarczyk



What would you say to the next contender for Golovkin, perhaps Canelo Alvarez?

Vanes Martirosyan: Canelo has a lot to prove. I see why he’s eating that kind of meat, trying to get the extra edge. The man (Golovkin) is the real deal. 36 years old and he’s still fighting like that? …I wanted to see what the guy had. I went inside to brawl with the guy and he got me good. Good for him.

What would you say to Canelo?

Vanes: Run!