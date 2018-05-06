May 6, 2018

Martirosyan: Gennady one hell of a puncher

By Miguel Maravilla

After making the most of his world title opportunity, Vanes “The Nightmare” Martirosyan (36-4-1, 21 KOs) was courageous in defeat to undisputed middleweight champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (38-0-1, 33 KOs) Saturday night at the Stub Hub Center in Carson, California.

Vanes, accompanied by his trainer Edmund Taravedyan, spoke with media following the fight.

Vanes Martirosyan: “I’m OK and better now. I was prepared for a different Gennady. He surprised me. What a hell of a fighter he is. Going into this fight I wanted to see what he had…Gennady is one hell of a puncher. My ring rust showed, my timing was off. Those two years really affected me.”

Edmund Taravedyan: “Golovkin has a tremendous jab. He wanted to engage. I give Vanes lots of credit. Gennady is a hell of a champion.”

