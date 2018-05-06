Golovkin equals Hopkins with 20th defense

By Miguel Maravilla

Video: Prezemek Garczarczyk

It was another battle Saturday night at the Stub Hub Center in Carson, California, as undefeated middleweight champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (38-0-1, 34 KOs) retained his middleweight titles against Vanes Martirosyan. With the win, Golovkin tied Bernard Hopkins’ record of 20 successful middleweight title defenses. “This is a huge win. It’s a record,” stated Canelo.



“We’re proud of this accomplishment to tie a record with this performance. These 20 defenses have been against different opponents,” trainer Abel Sanchez pointed out.

“For Golovkin to tie this record, we thought it would never be broken,” promoter Tom Loeffler added.

Defense #21 could be a rematch against Saul “Canelo” Alvarez in September. “I’m ready to fight him (Canelo). Of course, Canelo is my priority but I will fight anyone,” said Golovkin.

Loeffler stated, “The rematch with Canelo is the biggest fight in boxing. We will be in contact with Golden Boy.”

