Martínez vence DM a Carmona y retiene título mosca del WBC El campeón de peso mosca del CMB Julio César “El Rey” Martínez (18-2, 14 KOs) retuvo su título con una decisión mayoritaria en doce asaltos sobre el atleta olímpico de 2016 Samuel Carmona (8-0, 6 KOs) el sábado por la noche en el Desert Diamond Arena en Glendale, Arizona Carmona tuvo un buen comienzo pero luego se lastimó la mano derecha y pasó gran parte de la segunda mitad de la pelea en su bicicleta. Martínez acechó pero tampoco fue particularmente efectivo. Al final, las puntuaciones fueron 114-114, 117-111, 116-112. Resultados de la cartelera Estrada-Chocolatito Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

