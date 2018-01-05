March Madness Boxing Preview

Things are still coming together, but here are some notable fights in the works for March:

The big fights will likely start with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder against Luis Ortiz on Showtime on March 3. The bout would take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Wilder-Ortiz would be going head-to-head against an HBO telecast taking place a few miles away in the Theater at Madison Square Garden headlined by a pair of light heavyweight world title contests. WBO champ Sergey Kovalev and WBA champ Dmitry Bivol are featured in separate bouts.

ESPN is planning a March 10 clash between WBO featherweight champion Oscar Valdez and probably former WBA 122lb titlist Scott Quigg. The bout will take place at StubHub Center in Carson, California.

On March 17, ESPN returns with Jose Ramirez vs. Amir Imam for the vacant WBC junior welterweight title formerly held by Terence Crawford. The site is the Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.